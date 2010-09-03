When censors cannot agree, or 'you're gonna need a bigger boat'.
Spotted this earlier, and thought it might amuse:
Feel free to exercise a prejudice for or against our lot or our Hibernian chums.
Feel free to exercise a prejudice for or against our lot or our Hibernian chums.
Labels: photo fun, popular culture
Do you have any idea as to the rationale behind the divergent decisions? But it must be great to be a teenager in Newry and Dundalk...
Croydonian said... 4:43 pm
I am at an utter loss as to why. The bonus disc is comprised of a documentary and some other odds and ends.
However, I would definitely exercise parental guidance and bar it if my two - 8 & 11 - wanted to watch the main film, as it does retain the power to shock.
All Seeing Eye said... 6:17 pm
It still amuses me that Boris Johnson chose the Mayor of Amity as his political hero.
Completely wrong about the shark but he had the courage to make a decision he thought was right and stick with it. Fair enough.
JuliaM said... 4:58 am
I wonder whom Red Ken would have selected. Perhaps the shark?
Croydonian said... 8:16 am
ASE - I think there is being principled and there is being pig-headed... Plus the mayor sports some horrific clothes.
Julia - Seems horribly likely, doesn't it?
Frank said... 5:16 pm
Hibernian chums - never!
Â» Post a Comment