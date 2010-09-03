<body><script type="text/javascript"> function setAttributeOnload(object, attribute, val) { if(window.addEventListener) { window.addEventListener('load', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }, false); } else { window.attachEvent('onload', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }); } } </script> <div id="navbar-iframe-container"></div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> gapi.load("gapi.iframes:gapi.iframes.style.bubble", function() { if (gapi.iframes && gapi.iframes.getContext) { gapi.iframes.getContext().openChild({ url: 'https://www.blogger.com/navbar.g?targetBlogID\x3d14058325\x26blogName\x3dChiswickite++-+formerly+The+Croydonian\x26publishMode\x3dPUBLISH_MODE_BLOGSPOT\x26navbarType\x3dBLUE\x26layoutType\x3dCLASSIC\x26searchRoot\x3dhttp://croydonian.blogspot.com/search\x26blogLocale\x3den_GB\x26v\x3d2\x26homepageUrl\x3dhttp://croydonian.blogspot.com/\x26vt\x3d2605630255414466250', where: document.getElementById("navbar-iframe-container"), id: "navbar-iframe" }); } }); </script>

When censors cannot agree, or 'you're gonna need a bigger boat'.

Spotted this earlier, and thought it might amuse:


Feel free to exercise a prejudice for or against our lot or our Hibernian chums.

Blogger James D said... 4:35 pm

Do you have any idea as to the rationale behind the divergent decisions? But it must be great to be a teenager in Newry and Dundalk...  



Blogger Croydonian said... 4:43 pm

I am at an utter loss as to why. The bonus disc is comprised of a documentary and some other odds and ends.

However, I would definitely exercise parental guidance and bar it if my two - 8 & 11 - wanted to watch the main film, as it does retain the power to shock.  



Blogger All Seeing Eye said... 6:17 pm

It still amuses me that Boris Johnson chose the Mayor of Amity as his political hero.

Completely wrong about the shark but he had the courage to make a decision he thought was right and stick with it. Fair enough.  



Blogger JuliaM said... 4:58 am

I wonder whom Red Ken would have selected. Perhaps the shark?  



Blogger Croydonian said... 8:16 am

ASE - I think there is being principled and there is being pig-headed... Plus the mayor sports some horrific clothes.

Julia - Seems horribly likely, doesn't it?  



Anonymous Frank said... 5:16 pm

Hibernian chums - never!  



