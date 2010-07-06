First up, who do they blame for their, ahem, World Cup debacle Among the French overall, the finger is pointed at the players - 35%, then the manager (32%) and then the equivalent of the FA (24%). Nine per cent either knew not or cared not. Among those claiming interest in le foot, the figures were 30%, 37%, 28% and 5%.That French surveys routinely include a detailed demographic breakdown is again making me glad to be alive, as those most likely to blame the players are extreme left voters, at 42%.What with the players being the toiling masses in this instance.... Also amusing is thatare the least likely to blame the players - 23% - nothwithstanding J-MLeP making odious comments about non-white players a few years back. Liberals are the most likely to blame the manager. In all of these instances, the numbers are low, not that I was ever going to let that stop me.Geographically, easterners take most against the players, Mediterraneans against the manager and south westerners against the FFF. The survey also asked what the Plain People of France thought of the various players, and Thierry Henry and Nicolas Anelka saw a majority wanting them to play no further role for Les Bleus. Running true to form, Frontistes were the most anti the black players and Greens were the most likely to not know / not care.And there's more. Closer's French edition (which should be called 'Plus Proche', or better still, 'Fermeur') has been asking some spectacularly impertinent questions: '. And among female celebs it is Angélina Jolie ahead of Scarlett Johannson. Our own dear Ms Moss and Ms Cole / Tweedy appear in the lower reaches. For the chaps it is Yoann Gourcuff, a footballer who appears to have a penchant for taking his shirt off, followed by Brad Pitt (who is older than me. Hope springs etc).It gets seedier: 'Yannick Noah (28%) leads from Ashton Kutcher (24%). Both these chaps are married, so I imagine amorous French women would have to contend with Isabelle Camus and Demi Moore respectively. Also in the list of 13 are Jerome Kerviel (France's Nick Leeson equivalent) at 7% and the following politicians - Dominique de Villepin (9%), Dominique Strauss-Kahn (3%), Olivier Besancenot (3%) and Sarko himself at 2%. Rather unkindly, an equivalent list of female celebs was no polled.The least believed love stories are Sarko / Bruni (40%) and Cruise / Holmes (24%). Paris Hilton is the least liked on the list of female celebs, as well as being deemed a hypocrite. The male equivalent is Mickael Vandetta. He would seem to be a reality TV star , and his motto, apparently, is ". Uh-huh.

Labels: France, surveys, this sporting life