While trying to discover the age of Lt Col Derek Wilford (I have failed, thus far), I stumbled upon a page category in wikipedia called ' Massacres in Northern Ireland '.Not immediately recognising all of the named events, I have done some clicking through, and with one exception , all of the events are what might be termed Orange / British on Green. One might think that the Omagh bombing would rate as 'a massacre', what with 29 dead, but apparently not.Perhaps I should join the select few and do a bit of editing.

