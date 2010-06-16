<body><script type="text/javascript"> function setAttributeOnload(object, attribute, val) { if(window.addEventListener) { window.addEventListener('load', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }, false); } else { window.attachEvent('onload', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }); } } </script> <div id="navbar-iframe-container"></div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> gapi.load("gapi.iframes:gapi.iframes.style.bubble", function() { if (gapi.iframes && gapi.iframes.getContext) { gapi.iframes.getContext().openChild({ url: 'https://www.blogger.com/navbar.g?targetBlogID\x3d14058325\x26blogName\x3dChiswickite++-+formerly+The+Croydonian\x26publishMode\x3dPUBLISH_MODE_BLOGSPOT\x26navbarType\x3dBLUE\x26layoutType\x3dCLASSIC\x26searchRoot\x3dhttp://croydonian.blogspot.com/search\x26blogLocale\x3den_GB\x26v\x3d2\x26homepageUrl\x3dhttp://croydonian.blogspot.com/\x26vt\x3d2605630255414466250', where: document.getElementById("navbar-iframe-container"), id: "navbar-iframe" }); } }); </script>

The trouble with Wikipedia

While trying to discover the age of Lt Col Derek Wilford (I have failed, thus far), I stumbled upon a page category in wikipedia called 'Massacres in Northern Ireland'. 

Not immediately recognising all of the named events, I have done some clicking through, and with one exception, all of the events are what might be termed Orange / British on Green. One might think that the Omagh bombing would rate as 'a massacre', what with 29 dead, but apparently not.

Perhaps I should join the select few and do a bit of editing.

Labels:

This entry was posted on Wednesday, June 16, 2010 at 10:14 am. You can skip to the end and leave a response.

Â« Home | Next Â»
| Next Â»
| Next Â»
| Next Â»
| Next Â»
| Next Â»
| Next Â»
| Next Â»
| Next Â»
| Next Â»

Blogger Obnoxio The Clown said... 10:28 am

http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/in_depth/northern_ireland/2000/bloody_sunday_inquiry/673039.stm says: "A 38-year-old lieutenant colonel in 1972", which would make him 76, if he's still around today.  



Blogger Croydonian said... 10:43 am

Cheers - I'd guessed he'd be 80-ish if still alive.  



Â» Post a Comment