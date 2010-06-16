The trouble with Wikipedia
While trying to discover the age of Lt Col Derek Wilford (I have failed, thus far), I stumbled upon a page category in wikipedia called 'Massacres in Northern Ireland'.
Not immediately recognising all of the named events, I have done some clicking through, and with one exception, all of the events are what might be termed Orange / British on Green. One might think that the Omagh bombing would rate as 'a massacre', what with 29 dead, but apparently not.
Perhaps I should join the select few and do a bit of editing.
Labels: Ulster
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/in_depth/northern_ireland/2000/bloody_sunday_inquiry/673039.stm says: "A 38-year-old lieutenant colonel in 1972", which would make him 76, if he's still around today.
Croydonian said... 10:43 am
Cheers - I'd guessed he'd be 80-ish if still alive.
