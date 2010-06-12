Lowering the tone...
Link 'borrowed' from the b3ta newsletter. It is a version of 'hot or not' focused on members of the US Congress, and the results of the crowdsourcing are in.
The best lookers, based on the wisdom of crowds, are these two - Mary Bono Mack, Cal (Rep) and Martin Heinrich NM, (Dem):
I reckon that Ms Lowey just looks her age, and there are significantly odder looking people in Congress, but judge for yourselves with vote rigging opportunities here.
Labels: facetiousness, United States
What a shame there isn't a British version! Also, that Lembit Opik would be out of the running even if there were...
All Seeing Eye said... 1:04 am
There is a lot of ugly in there.
Much cycling of awful faces only turned up Lisa Murkowski as TheEye's type although Mary Bono Mack was nowhere to be seen, and neither was Michelle Bachmann.
Agree with JuliaM about having a British one. How about I write one? Could be a laugh...
All Seeing Eye said... 1:10 am
Okay, sorry about that, its already been done:
electornot.org.uk/
Curses.
Frank said... 6:45 am
They all look pretty average to me.
