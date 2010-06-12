Link 'borrowed' from the b3ta newsletter . It is a version of 'hot or not' focused on members of the US Congress, and the results of the crowdsourcing are in The best lookers, based on the wisdom of crowds, are these two - Mary Bono Mack, Cal (Rep) and Martin Heinrich NM, (Dem):And the least pulchritudinous, these two - Ike Skelton, Missouri (Dem) and Nita Lowey, NY (Dem):I reckon that Ms Lowey just looks her age, and there are significantly odder looking people in Congress, but judge for yourselves with vote rigging opportunities here

Labels: facetiousness, United States