The long-awaited DPRK Vs Brazil match report
And they have not let me down (too badly):
"The league match of the 2010 World Cup between the DPRK and Brazil took place at dawn (Pyongyang time) on Wednesday. From the outset of the match the two teams fought a seesaw battle. The DPRK footballers created good shooting chances, not losing their confidence even after losing two goals.
At about the 88th minute of the match Jong Tae Se headed the ball before passing it to Ji Yun Nam who powerfully kicked it into the rival's goalmouth, scoring a goal.
The DPRK team will meet its Portuguese rival on June 21".
KCNA's report on the match with Portugal will be worth reading - if it ever appears. Dear Leader will be cross if North Korea is also defeated on Friday - political asylum would then probably be the team's only hope of survival.
Ju Che Guevara said... 11:13 am
Portugal 7-0 NK. Ju Che running a bit low?
