Waiting for Godot. Ish.

A couple of months back I blogged about my fun and games with NHS waiting lists, and noted mt scepticism about my 8/7 apppointment being kept.

Well, credit where it is due etc etc, the appointment stood, and I had my minor surgical procedure yesterday.  I have a certain hostility to the medical business and tend towards hair-trigger sensitivity to being patronised, treated as a mouth-breather or whatever, for which the GPs of my youth have a lot to answer for (in my reckoning at least...).  Anyway, the registrars, surgeons etc looked me in the eye, treated me as a sentient adult etc etc and if the story had ended post-operation, all would have been cool and groovy.  Plus the registrar admired my yellow socks - clearly a woman of taste and discernment. 

However, having been cut up, patched up and discharged, I had 'paperwork' to wait for.  I was left swinging in the wind for 45 mins while the registrar's notes and a form letter were collated.  I would have been quite happy to have had this sent by post, but I don't suppose it occured to the support staff that folk have better things to do than sit in a waiting room and wait.... 

Blogger JuliaM said... 4:56 am

"...but I don't suppose it occured to the support staff that folk have better things to do than sit in a waiting room and wait."

You think they're there to serve you. They think you're there to serve them.

What we have is a failure to communicate... :)  



Blogger James Higham said... 9:04 am

Hope you came through the ordeal whole.  



Blogger Croydonian said... 9:09 am

Julia - Indeed, alas and alack. I will resist the temptation to name the number of eggs I can eat...

James - Thanks, it was all pretty straightforward.  



