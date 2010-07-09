A couple of months back I blogged about my fun and games with NHS waiting lists, and noted mt scepticism about my 8/7 apppointment being kept.Well, credit where it is due etc etc, the appointment stood, and I had my minor surgical procedure yesterday. I have a certain hostility to the medical business and tend towards hair-trigger sensitivity to being patronised, treated as a mouth-breather or whatever, for which the GPs of my youth have a lot to answer for (in my reckoning at least...). Anyway, the registrars, surgeons etc looked me in the eye, treated me as a sentient adult etc etc and if the story had ended post-operation, all would have been cool and groovy. Plus the registrar admired my yellow socks - clearly a woman of taste and discernment.However, having been cut up, patched up and discharged, I had 'paperwork' to wait for. I was left swinging in the wind for 45 mins while the registrar's notes and a form letter were collated. I would have been quite happy to have had this sent by post, but I don't suppose it occured to the support staff that folk have better things to do than sit in a waiting room and wait....

