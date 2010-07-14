



I have before me Eurobarometer research on attitudes to electromagnetic fields , and the extended data set asks about things that might affect one's health, and number one - with a bullet - is 'chemicals', with some 83% deeming them a threat to health. Well, indeed, I would not want to be inhaling deeply near a vat of battery acid, but it does seem a rather vague thing to be anxious about. At the other end of the scale, some 41% are concerned about household electrical equipment. Over-exposure to certain journalists on the Today programme hoiks my blood pressure and I've tripped over power leads before, but I cannot say I lay awake fearing the Rise of the Machines.Anyway, the full UK findings:Meanwhile, there is a rather good Woody Allen sketch on misbehaving electricals:(No visuals, alas, but it doesn't need them)

