A little light showing off
I have discovered a web app which analyses one's prose style and then matches it to a noted writer.
Therefore, I am delighted to declare that when I tried out my hospital post on it, the app was perspicacious enough to recognise that I write like Charles Dickens.
Have a go here, and feel free to post any amusing results in the comments.
George Orwell!!!!!! Yeah, right.
I wonder if their database has any unflattering comparisons..?
opsimath said... 12:29 pm
David Foster Wallace. Nor me, I'm sorry to say!
Nice idea, though - thanks for the link.
opsimath said... 12:39 pm
It is I, yet again.
I have discovered who David Foster Wallace was and am quite flattered!
A rather longer piece of my writing likened me to Anne Rice - now that, I'm not so sure of!
Croydonian said... 12:45 pm
BE - I guess we just have to keep on trying, don't we?
O - Yup, he doesn't sound too bad a writer, does he? I've never read any Rice, but having seen 'Interview' do not think she can write convincing male characters.
John M Ward said... 1:55 pm
I too write like Charles Dickens, apparently.
Well, I live in Medway, which is currently preparing to bid for City Status, and one part of Medway (Rochester) lost its City Status a dozen years ago, so perhaps I could one day write a Tale of Two Cities...
Chuckles said... 2:03 pm
Edmund Wells? Dikkens with 2-K's, the well known Dutch author?
Nick Drew said... 9:28 pm
H P Lovecraft here
hmm, not sure how to take that
shall try out some other posts of different characteristics
Nick Drew said... 9:32 pm
bleedn'l
James Joyce this time
could become rather addictive ... for a bit
Croydonian said... 8:35 am
I would be rather pleased with JJ...
J Bonington Jagworth said... 10:49 am
"I write like Charles Dickens"
That's just because you use words like perspicacious.. :-)
Croydonian said... 10:59 am
'It was the best of times, it was the worst of times...'
Jackart said... 11:44 am
I HATE dickens.
Andrew Zalotocky said... 9:23 pm
I got H P Lovecraft as well. Still, it explains why I've never had much luck with the romantic epistles to the ladies. Shall I compare thee to a nameless horror that blasts men's souls...
