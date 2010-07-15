<body><script type="text/javascript"> function setAttributeOnload(object, attribute, val) { if(window.addEventListener) { window.addEventListener('load', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }, false); } else { window.attachEvent('onload', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }); } } </script> <div id="navbar-iframe-container"></div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> gapi.load("gapi.iframes:gapi.iframes.style.bubble", function() { if (gapi.iframes && gapi.iframes.getContext) { gapi.iframes.getContext().openChild({ url: 'https://www.blogger.com/navbar.g?targetBlogID\x3d14058325\x26blogName\x3dChiswickite++-+formerly+The+Croydonian\x26publishMode\x3dPUBLISH_MODE_BLOGSPOT\x26navbarType\x3dBLUE\x26layoutType\x3dCLASSIC\x26searchRoot\x3dhttp://croydonian.blogspot.com/search\x26blogLocale\x3den_GB\x26v\x3d2\x26homepageUrl\x3dhttp://croydonian.blogspot.com/\x26vt\x3d2605630255414466250', where: document.getElementById("navbar-iframe-container"), id: "navbar-iframe" }); } }); </script>

A little light showing off

I have discovered a web app which analyses one's prose style and then matches it to a noted writer.

Therefore, I am delighted to declare that when I tried out my hospital post on it, the app was perspicacious enough to recognise that I write like Charles Dickens.

Have a go here, and feel free to post any amusing results in the comments.

Labels: ,

This entry was posted on Thursday, July 15, 2010 at 11:40 am. You can skip to the end and leave a response.

Â« Home | Next Â»
| Next Â»
| Next Â»
| Next Â»
| Next Â»
| Next Â»
| Next Â»
| Next Â»
| Next Â»
| Next Â»

Blogger Blue Eyes said... 12:16 pm

George Orwell!!!!!! Yeah, right.

I wonder if their database has any unflattering comparisons..?  



Anonymous opsimath said... 12:29 pm

David Foster Wallace. Nor me, I'm sorry to say!

Nice idea, though - thanks for the link.  



Anonymous opsimath said... 12:39 pm

It is I, yet again.

I have discovered who David Foster Wallace was and am quite flattered!

A rather longer piece of my writing likened me to Anne Rice - now that, I'm not so sure of!  



Blogger Croydonian said... 12:45 pm

BE - I guess we just have to keep on trying, don't we?

O - Yup, he doesn't sound too bad a writer, does he? I've never read any Rice, but having seen 'Interview' do not think she can write convincing male characters.  



Blogger John M Ward said... 1:55 pm

I too write like Charles Dickens, apparently.

Well, I live in Medway, which is currently preparing to bid for City Status, and one part of Medway (Rochester) lost its City Status a dozen years ago, so perhaps I could one day write a Tale of Two Cities...  



Anonymous Chuckles said... 2:03 pm

Edmund Wells? Dikkens with 2-K's, the well known Dutch author?  



Blogger Nick Drew said... 9:28 pm

H P Lovecraft here

hmm, not sure how to take that

shall try out some other posts of different characteristics  



Blogger Nick Drew said... 9:32 pm

bleedn'l

James Joyce this time

could become rather addictive ... for a bit  



Blogger Croydonian said... 8:35 am

I would be rather pleased with JJ...  



Blogger J Bonington Jagworth said... 10:49 am

"I write like Charles Dickens"

That's just because you use words like perspicacious.. :-)  



Blogger Croydonian said... 10:59 am

'It was the best of times, it was the worst of times...'  



Blogger Jackart said... 11:44 am

I HATE dickens.  



Anonymous Andrew Zalotocky said... 9:23 pm

I got H P Lovecraft as well. Still, it explains why I've never had much luck with the romantic epistles to the ladies. Shall I compare thee to a nameless horror that blasts men's souls...  



Â» Post a Comment