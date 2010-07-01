Why Labour has chosen the right Miliband
No Labour party leader with an unabbreviated first name has won a general election since 1974 - Harold Wilson. Since then, Mr Tony succeeded in '97, 2001 and 2005 while Michael, Neil, John and Gordon have all failed. Jim presents a bit of a problem, but I'm sidestepping that.
I suppose that Balls or Burnham would have been in with a shout come 2015 too, while Ms Abbott would have joined the long list of losers too.
Must be getting on; I read it first as "unhyphenated".
JuliaM said... 4:37 am
"Jim presents a bit of a problem..."
He certainly did! :)
puzzled of nether wallop said... 2:54 pm
Vote for Mr Ed the talking horse old chap...
Man in a Shed said... 11:47 am
Its cruel to give them false hope you know ...
James Higham said... 11:17 am
Hal Wilson? Nah, doesn't work, does it?
