No Labour party leader with an unabbreviated first name has won a general election since 1974 - Harold Wilson. Since then, Mr Tony succeeded in '97, 2001 and 2005 while Michael, Neil, John and Gordon have all failed. Jim presents a bit of a problem, but I'm sidestepping that.I suppose that Balls or Burnham would have been in with a shout come 2015 too, while Ms Abbott would have joined the long list of losers too.

Labels: The horror that is the Labour Party