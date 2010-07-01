<body><script type="text/javascript"> function setAttributeOnload(object, attribute, val) { if(window.addEventListener) { window.addEventListener('load', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }, false); } else { window.attachEvent('onload', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }); } } </script> <div id="navbar-iframe-container"></div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> gapi.load("gapi.iframes:gapi.iframes.style.bubble", function() { if (gapi.iframes && gapi.iframes.getContext) { gapi.iframes.getContext().openChild({ url: 'https://www.blogger.com/navbar.g?targetBlogID\x3d14058325\x26blogName\x3dChiswickite++-+formerly+The+Croydonian\x26publishMode\x3dPUBLISH_MODE_BLOGSPOT\x26navbarType\x3dBLUE\x26layoutType\x3dCLASSIC\x26searchRoot\x3dhttp://croydonian.blogspot.com/search\x26blogLocale\x3den_GB\x26v\x3d2\x26homepageUrl\x3dhttp://croydonian.blogspot.com/\x26vt\x3d2605630255414466250', where: document.getElementById("navbar-iframe-container"), id: "navbar-iframe" }); } }); </script>

Why Labour has chosen the right Miliband

No Labour party leader with an unabbreviated first name has won a general election since 1974 - Harold Wilson.  Since then, Mr Tony succeeded in '97, 2001 and 2005 while Michael, Neil, John and Gordon have all failed.  Jim presents a bit of a problem, but I'm sidestepping that.

I suppose that Balls or Burnham would have been in with a shout come 2015 too, while Ms Abbott would have joined the long list of losers too.

Anonymous Frank said... 6:10 pm

Must be getting on; I read it first as "unhyphenated".  



Blogger JuliaM said... 4:37 am

"Jim presents a bit of a problem..."

He certainly did! :)  



Anonymous puzzled of nether wallop said... 2:54 pm

Vote for Mr Ed the talking horse old chap...  



Blogger Man in a Shed said... 11:47 am

Its cruel to give them false hope you know ...  



Blogger James Higham said... 11:17 am

Hal Wilson? Nah, doesn't work, does it?  



